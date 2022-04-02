



Punjab: The Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police arrested 2 close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, said an official statement on Monday.





The statement said that thwarting possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace of the state, the Punjab police arrested two close aides of the fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.





The police have recovered one foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from the possession of the two arrested.





A case has been filed against the two accused under the relevant sections.





Further investigation is underway.







