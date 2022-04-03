



3rd Positive Indigenisation List has been virtually released by the Defence Minister of India today. The list will consist of over 100 items, including the complex equipment system.





Positive Indigenisation List UPSC: The 3rd positive indigenisation list of defence equipment has been released on April 7, 2022, by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The move will take PM Modi’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat forward. As per the Defence Ministry, the ministry is coming out with the third positive indigenization list which is built on the first list of 101 items and the second list of 108 items. They were released earlier in 2020 and 2021. Reportedly, the third positive indigenisation list of defence equipment will consist of over 100 items, including complex equipment and system.





What Is Positive Indigenisation List?





The positive indigenisation list comprises of the defence equipment which will be developed, designed, and manufactured over a period of 2020 to 2025. The list comprises not just simple equipment but also some high technology weapon systems such as Wheeled Armoured Fighting vehicles, Artillery Guns, Light Combat helicopters, and Light Combat Aircraft, among others.





The positive indigenisation lists have been hosted on the website of the Defence Ministry to provide wider visibility to the defence industrial base. It will enable them to effectively meet the requirements of the defence forces. The focus has also been given to the indigenisation of ammunition, which is also a recurring requirement.





Two Positive Indigenisation Lists were announced on August 21, 2020, and May 31, 2021, comprising 101 and 108 items, respectively.





Positive Indigenisation List: Details of The First And Second List



1. The major items in the first Positive Indigenisation List included Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA-Enhanced Indigenised Content, 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, communication satellites, and conventional submarines.

2. The items in the second list included land Based MRSAM Weapon System, next-generation corvette, Smart Anti-Field Weapon System, and Onboard Oxygen Generation System, among others.





3rd Positive Indigenisation List: Key Details





1. The third positive indigenisation list will consist of over 100 items, including the complex equipment system. They are being developed and are likely to translate into firm orders over the next 5 years.

2. Orders worth more than Rs. 2,10,000 crores are likely to be placed in the industry in the next 5 years as part of the items that are covered in the 3rd Positive Indigenisation List.

3. Over 300 sophisticated items will be covered in the list ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as combat aircraft, armoured vehicles, submarines, etc.



