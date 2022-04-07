



Islamabad: Seven Pakistani Army soldiers were killed on Friday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district in a convoy attack.





As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists ambushed a military convoy who were near the Pak-Afghan border area, reported The Express Tribune.





ISPR further added that the security forces initiated a prompt response, and effectively engaged and killed four rebels.





Earlier on Thursday, a soldier was in the Isham area of North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the district.





On Tuesday, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the South Waziristan district.





A total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks with the first three months of this year recording 97 soldiers and army officers.





In the corresponding period of attacks, 128 terrorists were killed and 270 have been arrested, said ISPR.







