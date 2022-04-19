



Kabul: Anti-Pakistan rallies were held in Afghanistan on Monday in response to airstrikes conducted by Islamabad on Afghan soil that left more than 40 dead.





Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar on Saturday, leaving more than 45 dead. Islamabad said it was in response to attacks emanating from Afghan soil.





Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across the country. Protestors and authorities in Afghanistan said these strikes were in violation of the country's sovereignty.





A large number of people in Kandahar province staged protests on Monday in response to rocket attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces. People held anti-Pakistan banners and chanted slogans against the country, TOLO News reported.





"Pakistan's illegal attacks on our soil must be stopped," said Samiullah Mukhlis, a protester.





Another protester, Gulab Shah, said: "No one is taking action. We want the Islamic Emirate to give a tooth-breaking response to Pakistan."





Similar protests were witnessed in Nangarhar on Sunday against Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan soil.





Taliban led Defence Ministry called the attack tyrannical and warned that no country should provoke Afghanistan.





"No country should test the Afghans. Should not make the Afghans take a similar step. Throughout history, Afghans proved that they never stay without response towards any aggression," Defence Ministry spokesperson Inayatullah Khwarazimi was quoted as saying by TOLO News.





Officials in Afghanistan also summoned the Pakistani envoy to Kabul over the attacks in Khost and Kunar provinces.





"Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent attacks," the ministry said in a statement.







