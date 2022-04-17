



To counter Pakistani information warfare in Kashmir, the Army has posted a video on its social media handles to highlight its pro-people activities, attracting people to it by using the music that Inter-Services Public Relations (Pakistan military’s PR wing) uses in its propaganda videos.





Army officials said Pakistan was spreading misinformation and promoting anti-India propaganda in Kashmir through music and songs.





“The Army has used ISPR’s tune to counter Pakistan, which is spreading anti-India hatred in Kashmir by setting a different narrative and showcasing our pro-people activities in Kashmir. You can see pictures of many medical camps and civilian rescue operations conducted by the Indian Army in Kashmir,” said a senior defence official.





Another official said: “Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir and it is amplified by Pakistan through its information warfare wing. So we are trying to counter it in an effective way.”





The Army shared the 1.19-minute video titled “Kashmir fights back” on its social media handles on Friday with visuals of a funeral procession and pictures of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, social activist Arjumand Majeed, and politician Wasim Bari who were killed by militants in past few years.





“Decades of terrorism have left us with thousands of orphans, widows, wailing mothers and helpless fathers,” reads the text while the song “Kashmir ke liye Jhelum roya (Jhelum cried for Kashmir)” plays in the background.





The video shows visuals of Army personnel helping the civilian population during the 2014 floods and providing medical help during emergencies. It has been released in the backdrop of the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir. On Friday, militants killed a Sarpanch in the Pattan area of north Kashmir.





Symphony Band Performs In Poonch





Army’s Symphony Band for the first time performed for the civilian population near the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. The mega musical evening was organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov' at Jhullas village where the band played patriotic music and nostalgic tunes.





ISPR’s Tune Used To Change Narrative





Army officials said Pakistan was spreading misinformation and propaganda in Kashmir through music and songs





A senior defence official said the Army had used ISPR’s tune to counter Pakistan by setting a different narrative and showcasing its pro-people activities in Kashmir







