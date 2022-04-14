



Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard Ship (Auxiliary Barge) Urja Pravaha was formally inducted into service on Monday at Bharuch, Gujarat.





The vessel will be based in Kochi under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4, Kochi. DIG R.H. Nandodkar, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Coast Guard region, North West, was the chief dignitary, representing the function on behalf of the Director General of Indian Coast Guard.





The 36.96-metre-long vessel, having a draft of 1.85 metre, is designed to carry cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water with a capacity of 50 tonne, 10 tonne and 40 tonne respectively. The new barge will enhance the Coast Guard’s operational capability at sea by extending desired logistics support for ships deployed in far-flung areas in the maritime operational area including the Exclusive Economic Zone and Lakshadweep/Minicoy Islands, said an official release.



