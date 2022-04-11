



Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.





"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.





The leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the global economy and bolstering "security, democracy and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific.





"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Psaki added.





According to the White House, Biden will continue close consultations on the consequences of "Russia's war against Ukraine" and mitigate its impact on global food supply and commodity markets.





PM Modi and Biden last spoke during the Quad Leaders meet in March.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a separate statement, informed that the two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.





"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA said.





The virtual meeting is scheduled to precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.







