



Three bodies of terrorists found at encounter site





The Baramulla anti-terrorist operation, that saw elimination of three terrorists, including a top LeT commander, ended on Friday. Two foreigners managed to escape during the two-day long gunfight between terrorists and security forces.





A 17-year-old civilian, Shabir Ali Mir, of Srinagar also drowned after he was allegedly being chased by security personnel and jumped into the Suknag stream during the intense stone-pelting at Kawoosa, the home town of the slain commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Muhammad Yousuf Kantroo.





The police are inquiring into the circumstances which lead to the drowning of Mir, a police spokesperson said. “Only three bodies of terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site,” he said.





They have been identified as Kantroo, Hilal Sheikh of Wagoora, Baramulla, and a 17-year-old boy of Budgam.





“Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation is over,” the police said. Soon after the gunfight erupted at Malwah area of Baramulla, protests erupted at Kawoosa and adjoining villages. The protesters pelted stones towards security forces to disrupt their counter-insurgency operation.





The situation continues to remain tense in the area.







