A major attack was averted on Wednesday as Chittor police arrested 3 persons carrying 10 kg RDX. According to initial reports, the accused were conspiring to set up a serial blast in Jaipur. The accused had reached Chittor from Ratlam to make way to Jaipur. Several other pieces of equipment for making timer bombs were also recovered in the search. Reportedly, the police found the explosives and cash in a bag inside the car during the search at a blockade.





According to information accessed by the investigation team, the accused were conspiring to plot blasts in Jaipur. There was a conspiracy to set up blasts in crowded areas on Hindu new year and Navratri. Meanwhile, further investigation on the matter is underway as the accused could be associated with any terrorist organization. The ATS is looking into the averted attack and the city has been put on high alert.





Delhi On High Alert After Inputs On Possible Terror Attack





The recovery of RDX from Rajasthan comes only a week after high-security alert was issued in New Delhi after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital region. According to ANI, Delhi Police Special cell officer revealed that an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who informed UP Police about the same.





Acting on the inputs, Delhi Police conducted preventive searches in the busy Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi. A similar alert was issued in Delhi-NCR in January ahead of Republic Day, following inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack in the capital. Officials had also increased patrolling in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh since two IEDs were recovered from Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri earlier this year.







