



A civilian was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Terror group the 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' has taken responsibility for the attack





On Wednesday evening, Surinder Kumar Singh, a resident of Kakran area in Kulgam, was shot at by unidentified terrorists. He died while being taken to a hospital in Srinagar.





Following the attack, officials had cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.





J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the attack. "I strongly condemn the terror attack on civilian Satesh Kumar Singh in Kulgam. Terrorists involved in this despicable act will be brought to justice soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said.





Earlier in the day, posters by terror outfit Lashker-e-Islam surfaced in Kulgam district, threatening non-locals to leave the Valley or be ready to face consequences.





This is the latest incident of targeted attacks on minority groups in the Valley. On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Last week, four labourers hailing from outside Jammu and Kashmir were injured in two separate attacks in Pulwama.







