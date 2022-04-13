



New Delhi: The Centre will take a final call on elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Delimitation Commission submits its final report by April-end. The decision will be taken after the Centre reviews all aspects, including security, sources said.





"The report will be submitted to Ministry of Law and Justice as they had notified the Commission. And after which a summary revision of Electoral Rolls will be taken up by the Election Commission," said a senior government official.





According to him, after the next three four months, draft rolls will be published and verification done door to door. "After all this process, it seems the government might call an all-party meeting and take their opinion," he added.





Last month's proposals of the Delimitation Commission had sparked resentment even in the Jammu region. The entire unit of the BJP in the Suchetgarh Assembly segment had resigned after the Commission proposed the merger of the assembly with the RS Pura constituency, forcing the Commission to backtrack on its proposal.





"It is a reserved constituency, so there is a lot of angst among the people," said a senior official.





Resentment is also growing in parts of the Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts against the new electoral map, which involves significant changes.





The Commission has proposed six new constituencies in the Jammu region -- to be carved out of Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts.





This would take the strength of the Hindu-majority region to 43, up from the existing 37 in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. One new seat has been proposed for Kashmir, which will be carved out in the Kupwara district, taking the Muslim-majority's existing tally of 46 seats in the legislature to 47.





Headed by Retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, the Commission was established on March 6, 2020, with a one-year term which was extended by another year. While the term was due to expire on March 6, 2022, it was granted two months' extension.







