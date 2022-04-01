



Work on the DRDO developed Naval Anti Ship Missile (NASM) is complete and integration with Sea King Helicopter has started.





DRDO was in the process of developing a Naval Antishipping Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) with an estimated range of 55 km for use from Sea King helicopters and eventually equip the MH-60R helicopters. This project is possibly being developed for a number of platforms, having different ranges. ‘SR’, or Short Range, means that development of other longer range versions is expected as well.





According to DRDO, the NASM-SR will be a 380 kg projectile with a maximum range of 55 km and used initially with Indian Navy Sea King helicopters, replacing the earlier Sea Eagle missiles. As the Sea King itself is approaching the end of its service life, it may be expected that the new indigenous missile will be in service with future helicopters of the Navy.









The American made MH-60R helicopters is due to arrive in July 2022 which is a multi-role platform and these are slated to be equipped with Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile. Further, for the Indian Navy’s IMRH acquisition, MBDA pitched its Sea Venom which has a range of 25 km and also the Marte-ER which can reach more than 100 km.





The NASM-SR could certainly be considered for these potent platforms. The long range version of the NASM may have a range excess of 150 km, enabling engagement of hostile targets from stand-off distances. At the DRDO exhibit at Aero India 2019 were several posters of a one-ton class medium range air launched cruise missile, though little was revealed about this unnamed stealth missile.





The Indian Navy is also in the market for new medium range anti-ship missiles (MRAShM) for 24 current and future warships as detailed by Livefist — three Delhi-class destroyers, four Kora-class missile corvettes and the six new Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) that will enter service in the next decade. The other anti-ship missiles currently in service with the Indian Navy are Boeing Harpoon Block-IIIs on the P-8I Poseidon fleet.







