



In a major breakthrough, DRDO is working on an Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicle (UGCV)





In the April 2022 in the publication of DRDO's technology focus, it was mentioned that the DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) is working on the design and development of an Unmanned Ground Combat Vehicle (UGCV) based on the Arjun M-1A Main Battle Tank (MBT) that will feature the 120 millimetres main gun as the primary weapon.





The DRDO plans to employ the Indigenous Geographical Information System (IGIS) to provide the unmanned tank operator with a visual perspective of the operational terrain and the location of the tank.





This will be used to generate a feasible route for the tank to follow and reach an operator-defined target location.





Indigenous Engine





Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier establishment of DRDO is involved in the design and development of Battle tanks for Indian Army. CVRDE has taken initiative to develop indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles. In this regard CVRDE designed 600hp engine ab-initio, which is compact, efficient, light weight due to incorporation of advanced technologies. The engine is comparable to contemporary battle tank engines. Ashok Leyland, a leading automotive industry is identified as Development cum Production Partner by CVRDE for manufacturing of 600hp engine. Ashok Leyland had applied modern & innovative methods and completed manufacturing of engine in a record time.





Successful induction of 600hp engine in Indian Army through the indigenous efforts of DRDO and Indian industry will result in development of series of engines for other battle tanks. This will lead to self-reliance in Tank Engine technology, which in turn result in plethora of advantages viz., Spin off technology for other applications, savings in FE, export of tank engines and generation of employment in Indian industry. according to the press release issued by CVRDE.







