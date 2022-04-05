



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has handed over the first set of Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO. It was handed over at the inauguration of HAL’s PS2/GS2 stage integration facility. HAL also handed over the 150th Make Satellite Bus Structure.





Speaking on the occasion, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India’s current and future space programme including the Gaganyaan-manned mission to space. Identifying indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in the space missions, he said private players will have a role in achieving these goals apart from HAL.





Recalling the company’s long association with ISRO for over 40 years, (HAL CMD R Madhavan said the firm is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles. “We will continue to be a reliable partner of ISRO with dedication, devotion and zeal,” he said. The PS2 stage is the second stage of PSLV launch vehicle in which earth storable propellants are used for propulsion.







