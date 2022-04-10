



Seema Darshan Project is aimed at increasing tourist footfalls in the region. It's located at Nadabet in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It's the first such border viewing point in Gujarat





Banaskantha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate viewing point at the India-Pakistan International Border at Nadabet in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Sunday morning.





Home Minister Amit Shah will be accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and tourism Minister Purnesh Modi on the occasion.





The Seema Darshan Project is aimed at increasing tourist footfalls in the region. It is being developed in line with Wagah-Attari border, however, there will be no military drill as such between the troops of India and Pakistan here.





Nadabet will be the first such border viewing point in Gujarat. Visitors gallery, photo gallery, weapon, tanks, shops and restaurants, including souvenir shops are being set-up to attract tourists from far and wide. There will be an exhibition centre which we tell the stories of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for our country. A museum and a laser show will also be started soon.





There is also a watch tower for the tourists to get a bird's eye view of the international border and witness the beautiful sunset. Many other activities have also been planned for the tourists here. There's also a T-junction, which is the starting point of the Seema Darshan. Ajay Prahari monument has also been set-up here. The monument gives tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country. Apart from this, there is also an art gallery. In the Audio-Visual Experience Zone, visitors can watch a short documentary on the glorious past of the Indo-Pak War of 1971. There is also a modern 360-degree booth experience zone, where the projection on the "sand screen" will be an experience in itself. A major tourist attraction will be the beating retreat ceremony at the border. The open- auditorium will have a seating capacity of 500 people.





Apart from this, there is an Adventure Arena activity zone where one can enjoy zip-lining, shooting, crossbow, paintball, rocket ejector and more. Apart from this, there is also a museum dedicated to BSF, where there is a MiG-27 fighter aircraft and a BSF pillar.







