



Combat aircraft TEJAS being armed with American JDAM bombing kits





Amid an ongoing conflict with China along the northern borders, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS are now being equipped with American Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision-guided bombing kits to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to government sources.





The TEJAS would be the first fleet to be equipped with American JDAMs, which is going to be one of the mainstays of the force in the future, ANI quoted the sources as saying. The IAF had recently signed a contract for the JDAM kits.





TEJAS is a single-engined, lightweight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter. It has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.





Not very long back, the IAF had equipped TEJAS with Hammer, the French-origin air-to-ground stand-off missiles, and also with the indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles. By adding more and more capabilities to the TEJAS aircraft, the IAF is showing its support in developing the indigenous fighter aircraft programme.





The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs, or “dumb bombs”, into all-weather precision-guided munitions. JDAM kits will enable TEJAS fighter jets to take out enemy bunkers and runways at distances of 80 km and beyond.





This will give the homegrown aircraft a further edge over the adversary fighter jets as they would be able to destroy targets from standoff distances.





How Does Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Work?





The JDAM “tail kit” includes adjustable tail fins, a control computer, an inertial guidance system, and a GPS receiver. This system works well even in bad weather because it gets all its information from satellite signals, which aren’t blocked by clouds or other obstacles.





In the air, the JDAM’s GPS receiver processes signals from the GPS satellites to keep track of its own position. As with other smart bombs, the control system adjusts the flight fins to “steer” the bomb in the right direction.



