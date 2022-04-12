



The chopper flew 1,910 kilometres, which they attributed to the Chinook's capabilities as well as the IAF's operational planning and execution.





New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter established a record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie on Monday, flying for seven and a half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam, according to defence authorities, news agency PTI reported.





"An @IAF_MCC Chinook undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min and made possible by the capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by @IAF_MCC," a defence spokesperson tweeted.





The Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift vehicle that transports troops, guns, equipment, and fuel.





It is also utilised in humanitarian and disaster relief operations, as well as tasks such as relief supply transportation and mass refugee evacuation.





According to a defence official, the helicopter's fast mobility would allow the Indian Air Force to deploy it optimally as needed.





"Chinook is a multi role, vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Rapid mobility will allow @IAF_MCC to employ this asset optimally as required," the official said in another tweet.





In September 2015, India finalised a contract with the United States to purchase 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinook helicopters for around USD 3 billion.







