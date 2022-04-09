



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation after the SC's ruling against the Speaker's 'wrongful' dissolution of the National Assembly





A day after the Pakistan Supreme Court's ruling against the Deputy Speaker's 'wrongful' dissolution of the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday night. During his address, Imran Khan called Pakistan 'a banana republic' and stated that 'nobody respects the nation because they sell out for dollars.' The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also stressed that Pakistan's democracy has absolutely no credibility and the nation has become a 'joke'.





Imran Khan, in his lengthy televised address, stated, "Pakistan is used as a tissue paper, it is used and thrown. Look at India, nobody dares to do it to them. I know India much better than most others. No superpower can dictate Indian foreign policy. It is only because of RSS ideology that there has been a breakdown in India-Pakistan ties."





"Pakistan today has become a banana republic. Buying and selling (of lawmakers) is happening openly, no one is serious.. this makes me sad. Never seen horse-trading in western democracy." cornered Imran Khan added.





"Both- India and Pakistan got the freedom at the same time but no foreign country can ever question India while Pakistan has become a slave. Pakistan's democracy has absolutely no credibility, it's become a joke." The Pakistan PM further added, "We should learn self-respect from the Indians, not behave like slaves."





Pakistan SC Rules Out Against Speaker; Paves Way For No-Trust Vote





In a significant development on Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court struck down a controversial ruling by the Deputy Speaker on the rejection of a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. The SC ordered the restoration of the National Assembly by stating that Khan's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was 'unconstitutional'.





The matter was heard by a five-member bench that was headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. According to PTI, Justice Bandial had said that the ruling was 'contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside.'







