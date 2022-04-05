



Emphasizing the "trust which underpins the Australia India relationship", Australian High Commissioner to India has said that the two countries "share the Indian Ocean" and "at our heart...are both Indo-Pacific nations."





The comments come even as both sides have seen increased engagement, including the signing of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement over the weekend.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met each other virtually three times in the last month; the QUAD meet, summit and the signing of the trade pact.





The High commissioner explained, "Our geography places us squarely in the middle of the world’s strategic centre of gravity. And as the international system becomes more multi-polar, the region’s resilience will be tested".





This comes even as an ever-aggressive China has been a worry for both countries.





Without mentioning China's name, he said, "there is a panda in the room" pointing to the border tensions India has been facing and the trade coercion that Australia faces which has also been the driving force behind Indo-Australia defence ties.





The 2020 Virtual Summit saw both sides deepening military cooperation through a Mutual Logistics Support Agreement – allowing more interoperability.





Australia is part of the Malabar exercises, and the Australian Navy also participates in India's largest naval exercise, Milan. Additionally, an Australian Navy liaison officer has been deputed at India's Information Fusion Centre. Canberra also has a 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Delhi.





At the 2022 Australia-India Institute Oration, in response to a question over Indian position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the High Commissioner said, "Australia understands India's position.." explaining, "some of my friends and I have differences but I respect their right to support another football team, there right to send their children to this school, my right to send children to that school...so it has not got in the way, that way clear in the quad meeting where each country made the position clear at Ukraine"





Amid the invasion, India has abstained from various resolutions on the Ukraine-Russia war at the United Nations. While Delhi has called for respecting the UN Charter, international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, it has also asked Moscow and Kyiv to have direct talks to cease hostilities.





Western countries have been asking India to strongly condemn Russian action, but Moscow has been a key support of Delhi at international forums and a key defence supplier as well.





The High commissioner said, "I get the fact, 65 years ago Prime Minister of India, an Indian PM 65 years ago....outlined a sensible doctrine where he said India was not in the business of condemnation but in the business of creating conditions in which solutions can be found, so keeping avenues open, dialogue open, got to be a good thing"





Asked about Canberra's position on Russia at the G20 grouping, HC underlined his government's position, saying, "we will continue to lobby that Putin should not be at G20. That is Australian government's position, and that is the position of number of other governments and that will be resolved by the G20 themselves."





Indonesia is the chair of the grouping this year and will hold the summit in November. Several western countries have been in touch with Jakarta for Russia's suspension from the economic grouping, but this will require a consensus that will be hard to achieve.







