



New York: India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Wednesday (local time) reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine.





He made these remarks at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.





"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterate, call for an immediate cessation of violence, an end to hostilities," Ravindra said.





He said that India believes that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.





"We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We have unequivocally condemned the reported killings in Bucha and retreat our support for the call for an independent investigation," the country's Deputy Permanent Representative said at UNSC.





Ravindra further welcomed UN Secretary General's ongoing visit to Moscow and Kyiv.





"We welcome UN Secretary General's ongoing visit in the region, including to Moscow and Kyiv and have taken positive note of his discussions with the parties on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol," he said.





"India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights from its inception, including in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken respecting due process, as all our democratic quality and structures in join us to do. This applies to international organizations as well, including the United Nations," Ravindra said.





He also highlighted that India is not a party to the Rome Statute. "We continue to emphasize to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state," he said.





"It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations and outside towards seeking solution to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.







