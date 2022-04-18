



Islamabad: India gets two months extension for the transportation of 50,000 Metric Tons (MTs) of wheat and life-saving medicines as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah integrated check-post.





"As a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months' extension to facilitate completion of the transportation. All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side," said the press release by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The Government of India recently requested for extension in the time period to complete the transportation process.





As per the release, the Government of Pakistan in November 2021 had approved, as a special gesture to the Afghan people, the transportation of 50,000 MTs of wheat and life-saving medicines as humanitarian assistance from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.





The time period granted for transportation of the humanitarian assistance expired on 21 March 2022 however now Pakistan has extended the time duration so that India can complete the transportation of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.





Pakistani MOFA said that the High Commission of India in Islamabad has been informed of the decision in this regard.





Earlier this month, India announced that it will send 50,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.





The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tons of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.





Meanwhile, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.





Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.





The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tons of wheat was dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 15.





Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar.







