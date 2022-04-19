



Male: India and Maldives on Monday signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for projects to be built under the Indian grant assistance scheme for the High Impact Community Development Project through local bodies (HICDP).





Maldives Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the MoUs were signed by the Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Indian High Commissioner, Munu Mahawar, and the respective implementing agencies.





The ceremony was attended by respective Members of Parliament, Island Councils, senior officials from the Government of the Maldives and the High Commission of India.





Speaking at the ceremony today, Maldives Foreign Minister Shahid noted that the projects launched under the MoUs will strengthen the Government's efforts in fostering socio-economic development in local communities by promoting health and wellbeing, empowerment of youth and preservation and protection of culture and heritage.





Shahid also expressed his profound gratitude to the Government of India for the key role India plays in promoting the socio-economic development of Maldives.





The projects launched under the MoUs signed today are worth a total grant of 26.8 million Rufiya (equivalent to approximately USD 1.7 million).





The projects include establishing a mental health centre at Addu Equatorial Hospital, a speech a therapy unit at Kulhudhufushi Regional Hospital, prosthetics and orthotics manufacturing workshop at Hulhumale' Hospital, preservation of cultural places in Noonu Landhoo Maabudhuge and Thaa Dhiyamigili Ganduvaru, development of a multi-sports complex in Noonu Manadhoo and developing youth centres in Gaafu Alif Gemanafushi and Alif Dhaalu Dhigurah.





The overarching Memorandum of Understanding on Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects through local bodies, was initially signed between the Governments of the Maldives and India on March 17, 2019, for a total grant of 85 million Rufiya and renewed with an increment up to 155 million Rufiya (equivalent to approximately 10 million USD), on July 23, 2021.





The announcement to undertake seven new projects for implementation under this scheme, was made during the official visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Addu City last month.





Apart from the projects launched today, eighteen projects are currently underway under this grant scheme.







