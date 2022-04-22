



New Delhi: India has given approval to a request from Japan for permission to pick up humanitarian goods for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries from UNHCR outpost in Mumbai, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday and noted the approval has been given for picking up supplies through commercial aircraft.





Bagchi said India had also received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo and it was processed and approved as per established norms.





"We had received a request from Japan for permission to land in Mumbai to pick up humanitarian supplies from UNHCR depot for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. We have conveyed our approval for picking of such supplies from India using commercial aircraft," he said at the regular media briefing.





"We had also received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine. This was processed and approved as per established norms," he added.





The spokesperson was responding to a query about media reports of Japan Self-Defence Force's supply plan for Ukrainian refugees hitting a snag in India.





Bagchi said that Japan is very welcome to send a commercial aircraft and pick up that UNHCR material.





Answering a query related to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the country, Bagchi said India has been repeatedly highlighting the need to bring economic fugitives to justice as part of its agenda with the UK.





The spokesperson was answering a question on whether the bilateral discussion between India and the UK will involve a discussion on economic fugitives and other anti-India elements.





"Let me just emphasize that as part of our agenda, we have repeatedly highlighted the need to bring economic fugitives to justice and I think I have said this from this forum many times," he said.





The spokesperson said "security concerns that may emanate from individuals who harbour anti-India positions" have also been part of the discussion between India and the UK "on various platforms."





"What exactly will be taken up I will have to leave it to the leaders," he said.





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India this morning on a two-day visit. The British PM, who landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad visited the Sabarmati Ashram.







