



Singh said the Indian government has entered into an agreement with the Government of Russian Federation for supply of fuel for Russian reactors at Kudankulam, throughout the operation of power units.





India will be importing 100 tons of natural uranium and 133 units of fuel assemblies next fiscal, the government said.





Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances; Pensions and Prime Minister's Office said 100 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate is scheduled to be imported during 2022-23.





He also said 133 numbers of fuel assemblies are scheduled to be imported next fiscal.





Singh said the Indian government has entered into an agreement with the Government of Russian Federation for supply of fuel for Russian reactors at Kudankulam, throughout the operation of power units.







