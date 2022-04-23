



New Delhi: Amid the visit of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India, the two countries signed a number of agreements including two government-to-government Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on Nuclear Energy Partnership and Global Innovation Partnership.





The MoU on Cooperation on Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership was signed between India's Department of Atomic Energy and the UK's Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.





"The two leaders (PM Modi and PM Johnson) reaffirmed their desire to strengthen India-UK civil nuclear cooperation and welcomed the UK's renewed collaboration with Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) for jointly promoting research and training on nuclear energy studies, radioactive applications, nuclear security, and safety," a India-UK joint statement said.





Another MoU on Implementation of Global Innovation Partnership between India's Ministry of External Affairs and UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was also signed.





"Global innovation partnership is a novel development, cooperation initiative which India and the UK agreed to finance, up to USD 100 million to support the transfer and scale innovations to third countries that help deliver SDGs and climate-related goals and in the process make Indian innovations go global," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla informed in a press briefing.





"Other institutions to institution MoUs were also concluded in the margins of the visit, including the MoU on the establishment of a short term chair at Birmingham University, signed between the Indian Council of Cultural relations and Birmingham city university, and between the National Institute of Wind Energy and offshore renewable energy catapult," Foreign Secretary added.





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit, which included a day of visits and engagements in Gujarat, followed by a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi earlier today, which was followed by bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.







