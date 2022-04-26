



Bhavnagar: A Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board was sailing in the Arabian Sea near the state coast. The boat was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad. They have seized heroin worth ₹ 280 crore from the vessel, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.





The Coast guard ships apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj'. They apprehended the boat when it entered into the Indian waters, the spokesperson said in a statement.





On boat the officials found heroin worth ₹ 280 crore, the statement said. The boat and its members have been taken to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for investigating the matter.







