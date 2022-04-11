



Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to India’s maritime security, 830 Sqn (CG), the first Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV MK-III squadron has been commissioned by Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard at ICG Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The occasion was in presence of various civil and military dignitaries based at Bhubaneswar and adjoining Region.





The commissioning of this squadron earmarks a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of SAR and long range maritime surveillance, in line with government’s push towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.





DHRUV MK-III helicopters feature array of state of art sensors, which add up to maritime prowess of Indian Coast Guard at sea. These helicopters have powerful Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, traffic alert and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system, search-and-rescue homer and automatic flight control system and is fitted with modern surveillance radar/ electro-optical equipment, which enables them to undertake the role of long range maritime reconnaissance, in addition to providing long range search and rescue, both by day and night. The Helicopter is provided with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions at sea and also a removable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to facilitate critically ill patients during MEDEVAC.





​Out of 16 DHRUV MK-III aircrafts, 12 have been inducted in the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and 04 of these aircrafts are positioned at Bhubaneswar, covering the entire coast of West Bengal and Orissa under their surveillance efforts. Since induction the squadron has flown over 1200 hours and conducted numerous operational missions namely MEDEVAC of service personnel from CG afloat platform, afloat confirmatory trials, day/ night ship helicopter operating limitations (SHOL) trials on board OPV class of ships, trial landings at dispersed helipads of Odisha and West Bengal region.





The ​830 Sqn (CG) is commanded by Commandant Anurup Singh, TM and manned by 11 Officers and 46 men.







