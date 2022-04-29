



Flight testing is to proceed for the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) short-range, armed UAV called Archer, based on the earlier Rustom-1.





The Archer has a proposed 220km range and 12h endurance, and four more prototypes are to be manufactured by private players.





This testing follows an EoI released to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and half a dozen private companies in mid-2021. Discussions are ongoing, and this will lead to a down-select. The winner will be the lead manufacturer and integrator, but only 20 will be produced in limited series production.



