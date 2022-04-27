

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and held a discussion over bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.





"Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.





Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held talks with Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau where both sides shared their commitment to growing India-Poland partnership. The EAM also expressed gratitude to the Poland FM for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.







