White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a media interaction said that US President Joe Biden believes that the US-India partnership is the most important relationship the United States has in the world.





The India-US2+2 dialogue which will take place next week, the White House Press Secretary said that the President expects that the dialogue will continue driving forward US' work with India and shared goals in Indo-Pacific region.





"President Biden believes our partnership with India is one of the most important relationships we have in the world. As you know, he met with Prime Minister Modi and other Quad leaders in March. He expects that at this 2 2, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin will continue driving forward our work with India and our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," she said in a statement.





US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin-III will welcome Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon on April 11.





India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and their respective American counterparts on Sunday.





The last 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.





India and the United States held a bilateral 2 2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.





Meanwhile, Congressman Mark Green met India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





“Met with India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu this week. Our countries’ strong partnership is critical. Grateful for the opportunity to reaffirm the US—India relationship," he said in a tweet.







