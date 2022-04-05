

The holy month of Ramzan is witnessing a fresh surge in targeted attacks on security personnel and non-local labourers, Kashmiri Pandits working in the Kashmir Valley to earn their livelihood.

In the last 24 hours four back-to-back terror attacks have been reported in which four non-local labourers received bullet injuries in the South Kashmir district of Pulwama, a Kashmiri Pandit running a medical shop in Shopian was fired upon while a CRPF personnel attained martyrdom after he was targeted by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the old city area of Maisuma on Monday.





According to ground reports, two motor bike borne youth appeared in the Maisuma chowk and the pillion rider opened indiscriminate firing on the CRPF personnel.





Meanwhile, a Kashmiri pandit running a medical shop in Shopian was targeted by the terrorists in Chotigam area late Monday evening. Identified as Bal Krishan, the Kashmiri pandit has been rushed to the Srinagar based hospital for advanced medical treatment.





The martyred CRPF personnel has been identified as Head constable Vishal Kumar. Ground reports suggested the security personnel exercised maximum restraint in view of the heavy rush in the market to avoid any collateral damage.





In Jammu region, Indian army foiled an infiltration bid by successfully eliminating a Pakistani terrorist in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district. According to police,"unidentified terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of Srinagar in which one of the jawans attained martydom while another was undergoing treatment in the hospital". In the second attack, two non local labourers,hailing from Bihar, were targeted by the terrorists in the South Kashmir district of Pulwama. The labourers injured in the attack have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jakku Chaudhary. The attack was reported less than 24 hours after a driver and conductor of a poultry van from Pathankot in Punjab were targeted by the terrorists in the Litter area of Pulwama late Sunday evening.





According to a Defence spokesman Lt-Col Devender Anand in Jammu," Indian Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Rajouri (J&K) during the intervening night of April 3/4. "Body of one terrorist along with arms & ammunition have been recovered", defence spokesman added.







