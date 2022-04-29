



MEASAT-3d, to be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital slot, is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space





India's newest space PSU NSIL's first demand-driven communication satellite for TATA Sky will be launched by Arianespace on June 22, the France-based satellite launch service providers said.





The Ku-Band four-ton GSAT-24, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will provide high-quality television, telecommunications, and broadcasting services over India.





ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C52 Carrying Three Satellites Into Space In Its First Mission Of 2022





"The first Ariane-5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24," an Arianespace statement said. It said the satellites will be launched for two long-standing Arianespace customers – MEASAT, the leading Malaysian satellite operator, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS).





"This Ariane 5 launch from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's Spaceport, is scheduled for June 22, during a launch window from 21:03 to 22:43 UTC,” Arianespace said.





"This new satellite will significantly enhance broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps per user in areas with limited or no terrestrial network throughout Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional capacity for video distribution in HD, 4K, and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.





Last year, NSIL had announced that entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.



