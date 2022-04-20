



Islamabad: The recent attacks by Pakistani forces on areas along the Pak-Afghan border indicate Islamabad's deep hatred for the tribal communities including Pashtuns, according to media reports.





More than 40 people died when rockets were fired from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopters in Kunar, Khost, Paktika and other bordering provinces last week on April 16, while the neighbouring country acknowledged only six deaths, and that too, after local witnesses in Kunar province made claims of PAF helicopters firing rockets, Islam Khabar reported on Tuesday.





The tribals, especially Pashtuns living in hilly areas on both sides of the border have been the constant target of the Pakistan army.





However, what Islamabad refuses to acknowledge is the agony of the tribal people caught in hostilities between the two countries because of the dispute over the Durand line.





Notably, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan does not recognise the British-era Durand Line as the boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Violations along the Durand Line continue to remain a bone of contention between the two countries.





The Durand Line divides the traditional Pashtun areas in Afghanistan and Pakistan.





According to Islam Khabar, the Pak Army's plans for early completion of fencing work received a setback in December 2021 with the Taliban not only stopping its construction in Nangarhar province but also dismantling it.





The illusion of the incident being a 'local event' was dispelled in January 2022 when Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the fencing by Pakistan was tantamount to "dividing a nation" and was "illegal" in the eyes of the Taliban.





The identification of Durand Line as a 'national issue' by the Taliban implies that Islamabad's attempts to fence it would be resisted in future as well.





In February 2022, nine incidents of cross border firing/artillery shelling were reported in Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kandahar and Khost provinces. Clashes broke out in February in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, in which, six Afghans were killed and around 20 injured.





Similarly in March 2022, four incidents of firing/artillery shelling were reported in Kunar, Helmand and Nuristan provinces.





The Pak Army officials also issued a warning to the Afghan residents in Jaji Maidan District in Khost and Palosi area of Lalpur district in Nangarhar to leave the area to facilitate border fencing or face serious consequences. The frequent attacks made Taliban Foreign Ministry issue a demarche to Islamabad, highlighting incidents of cross-border shelling.





By supporting the Taliban and helping it seize control of Afghanistan, Pakistan had hoped to establish strategic depth in the country while persuading the Taliban Government into legitimizing the Durand Line.





However, when things did not pan out as per its expectations, Pakistan resorted to employing extreme measures such as imposing a blockade at the Chaman post in early October 2021 in addition to existing disruptions at the Torkham Post.





These two were major crossings for men and goods and also a major source of revenue for the Taliban government. Pakistan's military and economic actions have only made clear its obsession to establish control over Taliban and make them subservient to Islamabad.







