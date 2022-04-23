

Islamabad: Amidst the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the southwest province of Baluchistan when Baloch rebels launched an attack on a security forces post on Friday.

While a Pakistani military lost his life in the attack, another suffered from injuries. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the military media wing said that the security forces fought back successfully in the attack, incurring heavy losses to the rebels.





The Pakistani military pursued the rebels into the nearby mountains. The military and rebels engaged in a heavy shoot-out near a blocking position, made to stop the rebels from escaping, as reported in a statement.





The report also added that the security personnel of Pakistan are determined to stand in union with the nation to overthrow the disruptors of peace, establish stability and ensure the progress of Baluchistan.







