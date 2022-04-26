



The visit comes immediately after the result of the key French Presidential elections





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be on a visit to France in the first week of May to meet re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.





The visit, which comes immediately after the result of the key French Presidential elections, is expected to witness Modi and Macron strengthening the India-France ties.





From defence to education, France has emerged as a key partner of India in several sectors. Amid the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, France had also provided 18 oxygen plants to hospitals.





Earlier today (April 25), Prime Minister Modi congratulated Emmanuel Macron after he comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France`s presidential election. Macron won 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed.





"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," he tweeted.





PM Modi last visited France in August 2019 at the special invitation of President Macron for the G-7 Summit, where India was one of the ‘Goodwill’ partners.





Meanwhile, PM Modi is also expected to visit Germany and Denmark next month. In Germany, he is likely to hold first-ever in-person talks with new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and in Denmark, the prime minister will take part in the 2nd India-Nordic summit.







