



Warsaw: Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will visit India from April 25-27, Poland Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.





This will be the first visit of a Polish foreign minister to India in nine years.





It comes during the chairmanship of Poland's Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with the main purpose to take part in the Raisina Dialogue international conference on April 25-26.





"During the conference, the minister will attend a panel on the state of play in the EU and will outline the OSCE's efforts to resolve conflicts. In this way, he will present Poland's position as the OSCE chair on major international issues, in particular the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its international implications," the Poland Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





The visit also includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Rau and a representative of the Indian government will also launch an online economic webinar. It will feature a session of B2B talks to promote Polish-Indian cooperation on environmental technologies.





Furthermore, the chief of Polish diplomacy will deliver an address at the Indian Diplomatic Academy on Poland's current foreign policy priorities.







