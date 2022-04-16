



Moscow: Russia will increase missile strikes on sites in Kiev in response to any terror attacks or sabotage acts on its soil, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday, Russian media reported.





Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman, said in a statement that the Russian forces will strike decision-making centres if the Ukrainian army keeps attempting to carry out sabotage acts. "Russia will increase the number and scope of missile strikes on sites in Kyiv in response to any terror attacks or sabotage acts on its soil", Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday, TASS reported.





The Russian spokesman also said, "Overnight, Kalibr sea-launched long-range precision missiles delivered a strike against a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv. As a result of the strike on the Zhulyany-based Vizar machine-building factory, the workshops of the production and repair of long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and also anti-ship missiles were destroyed"





Taking to Twitter, a Ukraine local media outlet, The Kyiv Independent wrote earlier, "Mariupol authorities estimate that Russian shelling and airstrikes have already killed nearly 5,000 residents, including 210 children. The south-eastern port city has been under siege since March 1." After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western nations have imposed tough sanctions on the country.





On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.







