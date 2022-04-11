



Moscow: Russian Finance Minister Anatoly Siluanov said on Saturday that the five BRICS countries could mitigate the backlash of Western sanctions against Russia on their economies by pooling their efforts and using a range of financial instruments at their disposal.





"The current crisis is man-made and BRICS countries have all the instruments necessary to mitigate its consequences for the national and global economies," Siluanov was cited as saying by the Russian Finance Ministry.





The minister blamed economic sanctions on Russia for "destroying the foundation of the existing international monetary and financial system based on the US dollar" and urged BRICS to rely more on their national currencies in foreign trade, integrate payment systems and create an alternative to the SWIFT payment messaging platform.





Central banks of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- have already agreed to conduct the fifth test of a banking mechanism that will allow them to jointly pool "alternative currency" reserves to shield their economies from outside shocks, the ministry said.







