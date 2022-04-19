



Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) tightened the noose around the author of a seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of the monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Wala". The search was held at several locations in Srinagar, informed the officials on Sunday.





"The article titled "The shackles of slavery will break" written by Abdul Aala Fazili and published in the monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Wala" on the one hand is highly provocative, written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism and on the other, the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist-cum-terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India," informed the police in an official statement.





The officials also informed that the repeated reference to freedom and terror outfit's rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not 'merely propaganda but also the articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks.'





The searches for the collection of evidence, by the sleuths of SIA of Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted at the Office of The Kashmir Walla at Rajbagh, at the residence of Abdul Aala Fazili at and the residence of Fahad Shah (Editor of the monthly digital magazine) at Soura Srinagar.





The search teams seized incriminating evidence, which includes the material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment.







