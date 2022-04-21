



Ram Charan got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF Jawans stationed at the BSF campus in Khasa area in Amritsar





New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s yet-untitled upcoming trilingual film in Amritsar. The movie is dubbed as ‘RC 15’ and also stars actress Kiara Advani. Sharing photos on his Instagram, Ram shared with his fans that he spent an afternoon with the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Khasa, Amritsar. He shared in his caption that he heard their inspiring stories of sacrifices and dedication. Apparently, the superstar also had his personal chef, who accompanied him to Amritsar from Hyderabad, prepare a hearty meal for all the soldiers of the campus.





Sharing photos of his time spent with soldiers at the camp, Ram Charan captioned his Instagram post, “Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar”.





In the photos, the ‘RRR’ actor can be seen having lunch with the soldiers. On the plate, one could spot South Indian delicacies such as Idli, Vada and sambar.





Actress Kiara Advani, who is also in Amritsar, earlier shared a photo of herself with folded hands in front of Golden Temple and simply wrote, “Gratitude”.





Ram and Kiara have joined hands together for a film for the second time. The two had earlier worked together in ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. However, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are collaborating for the first time with filmmaker Shankar.





In July 2021, Ram had met Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the official announcement of this project. Sharing photos of the same on Instagram, Ram had written, “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday ! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic)”.





‘RC 15’ is expected to be an action-thriller. The film will have music by S.S Thaman.







