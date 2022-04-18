



Kabul: Following the Pakistani airstrikes in the Khost and Knar provinces of Afghanistan that killed a number of civilians, the Taliban regime warned Pakistan of "bad consequences" in case of any future airstrike inside their territory.





Taliban's government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, issued the 'warning' in a statement on Twitter following the summoning of Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan on Saturday for lodging a protest over the alleged airstrikes in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan.





"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Pakistan's attacks on refugees in Khost and Kunar," Mujahid said, adding, "The IEA calls on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not repeat the same mistake otherwise it will have bad consequences."





He further said that "Problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means."





Pakistani airstrikes in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan launched on Saturday, April 16, reportedly killed over 40 people, including women and children.





Afghanistan's envoy to the UN said that the airstrike was the aggression of Pakistan against the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and it breached the international laws, principles of the UN Charter, UN General Assembly, and Security Council resolutions.





Earlier, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the report of civilian casualties in Pakistan's airstrikes in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan and called it a "crime against humanity".





"Karzai condemned Pakistani forces' attacks in Kunar and Khost in which dozens of civilians--including women and children--were killed and wounded. He called them a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, a violation of international norms and a crime against humanity," Tolo News reported.







