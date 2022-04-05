



Rajouri: A terrorist was killed when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. Army troops guarding the border picked up a suspected movement along the LoC in the Nowshera area late Sunday night, they said.





A body with a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the Army, informed the officials from White Knight Corps.





