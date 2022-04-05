



Imran Khan reiterated that there had been "foreign interference" leading to the instability that has been prevailing in Pakistan's democratic institutions





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion on Sunday (April 3) presented by the opposition parties.





It was expected that PM Khan will be removed from power but the country's assembly deputy speaker refused to accept the motion of no confidence in the government.





After that, the national assembly of the country was also dissolved and reports have stated fresh elections will take place in 90 days.





Meanwhile, Imran Khan nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for the position of caretaker prime minister on Monday (April 4).





On Sunday, when the no-confidence motion was rejected, Khan addressed the nation and reiterated that there had been "foreign interference" leading to the instability that has been prevailing in Pakistan's democratic institutions.





But Who Is This 'Foreign Interference'?



Reports have claimed that Donald Lu was apparently involved in the conspiracy to oust Imran Khan from power. Lu is an Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Pakistan media outlet DAWN reported.





A few days ago, journalists in the South Asian nation were informed that a Pakistani envoy was told by an official that they had issues with PM Khan's foreign policy. A cable was reportedly sent on March 7, a day before the Opposition submitted the no-confidence motion.





It has been reported that the cable was sent by Pakistan's then-ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed on the basis of his meeting with Donald Lu.





Ambassador Majeed has now moved to Brussels to take up his new assignment and has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan.





Imran Khan also said Lu had warned the Pakistan ambassador that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-confidence vote.





The US State Department on March 30 asserted that no US government agency or official had sent a letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country, the media report said.







