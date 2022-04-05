



The second attack took place in the Lajurah area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district early today. In the attack, two non-locals were injured. The duo has been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, son of Joko Chowdary of Bihar, who has a right arm injury, and Joko Chowdary, son of Thaugh Chowdary of Bihar, who has injuries to the right arm and right leg.





One CRPF soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in Srinagar's Maisuma area. Terrorists fired at the CRPF deployment party in the interiors of the Maisuma area and fled from the spot.





In the last 24 hours, three attacks have taken place in the Kashmir Valley. The first attack took place in the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama, where two non-locals were attacked and injured by terrorists. They were later shifted to the hospital where they are being treated.





"Terrorists fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt, son of Susheil Dutt, and Surinder Singh, son of Bishan Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, in the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, " said Jammu and Kashmir Police.





Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the attack and said senseless violence does not yield anything.





"Condemn the attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from misery for the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured, "said Mehbooba Mufti, former CM of J&K.





Police have registered cases in all three incidents.







