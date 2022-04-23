



Jammu: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held a wreath-laying ceremony for its slain personnel, ASI SP Patel, on Friday, who had lost his life when terrorists attacked a bus carrying CISF personnel. Two more CISF personnel were injured in the attack.





The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.





"I salute India's brave son and CISF's ASI SP Patel, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu. His gallant deeds will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.





A bus, carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties, was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp in Jammu on Friday.







