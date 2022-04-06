



Chirang: Two armed miscreants were killed in an encounter with police in Assam's Chirang district in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.





The encounter took place at the Khungring area under the Runikhata police station in Chirang district and one Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was injured during the gunfight.





"Based on secret information a police team of Chirang district launched an operation at Choudhaguri village, near Khungring at around 1.30 AM and the encounter took place," Dr LR Bishnoi, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) told ANI.





"Two armed miscreants were killed during the encounter and Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Medhi was also injured. One among the deceased persons was identified as Mahanta Narzary, who was a former member of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB)," the top Assam cop said.





"The ASP received bullet injuries in the wrist of his right hand, and was rushed to a hospital," the cop added.





The police had recovered two 9 mm pistols from the encounter site.







