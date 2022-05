Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including two who were involved in killing a female TV artiste, were killed in two separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.





“Heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours…10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.





“On Thursday night, two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar’s Soura. The police have recovered one AK-47 pistol, ” added police.





The two killed LeT terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar encounter have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered.





Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam’s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.





Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.