Agnikul Cosmos Advancing Rapidly With Its Agnibaan Rocket
Baby steps towards getting to orbit, integration in progress of Agnibaan’s second stage
Agnibaan is a highly customizable, 2 stage launch vehicle. Agnibaan is a Sanskrit word that translates to mean “an arrow of fire”
Capable of taking up to 100 kg to orbits around 700 km high, Agnibaan can access both low and high inclination orbits and is completely mobile - designed for accessing more than 10 launch ports.
Driven by LOX/Kerosene engines in all its stages, Agnibaan is configurable by the customer. Agnibaan doesn’t fly with the same number of engines all the time. The mission, the satellite and the launch port itself would decide how many engines go on the first stage.
Thus, Agnibaan is a highly customizable vehicle. It is designed what customers really want. Agnikul engineered enough flexibility into the vehicle while carefully designing to ensure reliability. Removing a few engines and flying is more involved than it sounds. Vehicle controllability, stability, lift off thrust-to-weight ratio (& many other parameters) are the key parameters that defined the design philosophy of the vehicle.
Launch vehicles, even the small ones such as Agnibaan, are reasonably large systems.
Configuration
1st Stage
Agnibaan’s first stage is powered by 7 Agnite engines each delivering 25 kN of thrust at sea level. All of these engines are electric pump fed engines allowing for simplified engine design and highly configurable engine clustering architectures.
Capable of operating with a sea level Isp of 285 seconds, the entire combustion section here is a single piece assembly and 100% 3D printed.
2nd Stage
Agnite is the same engine that powers the second stage as well. It can deliver up to 355 seconds of Isp in vacuum. The engine has a sea level thrust of 25kn. Running an electric pump fed engine offers greater & finer propellant utilization techniques to enhance payload capacity.
Engine Design
Agnikul’s single piece, fully 3d printed, engine family. Marching towards making 200 rocket engines every year.
