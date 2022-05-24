Baby steps towards getting to orbit, integration in progress of Agnibaan’s second stage





Agnibaan is a highly customizable, 2 stage launch vehicle. Agnibaan is a Sanskrit word that translates to mean “an arrow of fire”





Capable of taking up to 100 kg to orbits around 700 km high, Agnibaan can access both low and high inclination orbits and is completely mobile - designed for accessing more than 10 launch ports.





Driven by LOX/Kerosene engines in all its stages, Agnibaan is configurable by the customer. Agnibaan doesn’t fly with the same number of engines all the time. The mission, the satellite and the launch port itself would decide how many engines go on the first stage.





Thus, Agnibaan is a highly customizable vehicle. It is designed what customers really want. Agnikul engineered enough flexibility into the vehicle while carefully designing to ensure reliability. Removing a few engines and flying is more involved than it sounds. Vehicle controllability, stability, lift off thrust-to-weight ratio (& many other parameters) are the key parameters that defined the design philosophy of the vehicle.



Launch vehicles, even the small ones such as Agnibaan, are reasonably large systems.





Configuration



