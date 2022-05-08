Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri draws parallels between Kashmir and Palestine in the new video





Global terror group Al-Qaeda has released another video message on Kashmir, calling the abrogation of Article 370 “a slap on the face of Muslims”.





Jammu and Kashmir had a special status granted under Article 370 and Article 35A (created through a Presidential Order) of the Constitution. On August 5, 2019, the Centre took away Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.





In the new video, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri draws parallels between Kashmir and Palestine, while slamming Arab nations for supporting India on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.





This video has been released by As-Sahab, the media wing of Al-Qaeda.





The video shows visuals from the violence at Jamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The video also features Hijab protesters and victims of communal violence in India.





Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri goes on to talk about similarities between Israel and India, and depicts Prime Minister Narenda Modi as an “enemy”.





Al-Qaeda chief Al-Zawahiri described the battle of Kashmir as “a battle of Muslims and a Jihad”.





In the video, the Islamist group is seen trying to incite violence in India and urging people of Kashmir to take up arms.







