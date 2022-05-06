



Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Ltd.(AWEIL) had bagged its first export order from a European firm for major sub assemblies of Artillery Guns.

The extent and scope of the export order is not known.

Advance Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), the new defence PSU formed out of Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) at Jabalpur, the GCF at Jabalpur had been making artillery guns and its sub-assemblies for the armed forces.





AWEIL, makes the Dhanush 155x45 mm guns on the lines of the Swedish Bofors. Four years after it was delivered to the army, Dhanush, the Indian howitzer made on the lines of Swedish Bofors, can finally be expected to be deployed by the artillery regiments now. In March 2022, the gun was put to another round reliability test firing, and the whole process went off without any incident unlike earlier trials. The trials took place in the Pokhran desert, where 90 rounds of shells each were fired from two guns.





The whole process of designing the guns to final induction in the Army’s artillery regiments has taken over a decade. The first batch of six guns was delivered to the Army in April 2019. Dhanush is made at the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF), Jabalpur.





UAE Export Order



